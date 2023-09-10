Stevenson (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

An illness caused Stevenson to miss practice Friday, but as expected he'll give it a go Sunday and as long as he's sufficiently past the issue, the 2021 fourth-rounder appears poised to lead New England's backfield, with newcomer Ezekiel Elliott on hand to provide support and potentially absorb some of the team's short-yardage duty. Also in the depth mix as a change-of-pace option is the versatile Ty Montgomery, who rejoined the team's 53-man roster Saturday.