Stevenson (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Stevenson, who practiced in a limited fashion this week, will give it a go Sunday, and barring any in-game setbacks, figures to maintain his lead role in a New England backfield that also includes Ezekiel Elliott, with Ty Montgomery on hand in a reserve/change-of-pace role. In four games this season, Stevenson has logged 60 carries for 164 yards and a TD to go along with 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 87 yards, while Elliott has put up a 34/138/0 rushing line (and caught eight passes for 27 yards) during the same span.