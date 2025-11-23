Stevenson carried the ball six times for five yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over Cincinnati.

Returning from a three-game absence due to a toe issue, Stevenson found himself firmly behind TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield pecking order, as the rookie turned 21 touches into 81 scrimmage yards. Stevenson was deployed at the goal line Sunday, but he got stuffed for no gain on two carries from the Bengals' one-line line in the third quarter. That usage could allow him to maintain some fantasy value, but Stevenson appears to be the clear No. 2 option in the New England running game heading into a Week 13 meeting with the Giants.