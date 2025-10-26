Stevenson carried the ball 14 times for 34 yards and caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

The fifth-year back saw rookie TreVeyon Henderson gain 75 yards on just 10 totes, while Stevenson struggled to 2.4 yards per carry. The veteran has managed to hang onto the top spot in New England's backfield time share so far this season, but Henderson's explosiveness may be tipping the scales in his favor. That said, Stevenson had three rushing TDs in the prior three games, and he likely won't disappear from the offense completely even if Henderson takes the lead role in Week 9 against the Falcons.