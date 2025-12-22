Stevenson rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over Baltimore.

Rookie starter TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out at halftime after suffering a concussion in the first half. Stevenson played a large part in the Patriots erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter when he scampered for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. The veteran backup is no stranger to starting for New England, so he would immediately become a hot waiver add if Henderson is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.