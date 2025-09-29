Stevenson rushed nine times for 38 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Stevenson outpaced TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson by two and three carries, respectively, despite his Week 3 fumbling nightmare. Head coach Mike Vrabel therefore held true to his word about not dinging Stevenson's workload, and Sunday's game environment facilitated that by allowing New England to take a ground-centric approach due to its large lead. Stevenson appears to still be the top option -- albeit by a thin margin -- in a three-man committee heading into a Week 5 road showdown against the Bills next Sunday night.