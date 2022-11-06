Stevenson rushed the ball 15 times for 60 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts. He added three receptions on seven targets for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Stevenson took on the majority of the work out of the backfield with Damien Harris (illness) sidelined. However, he had a mediocre game from an efficiency perspective and also sat for the majority of the fourth quarter with the Patriots in control of the game. The highlight of Stevenson's performance came in the middle of the second quarter when he hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones. While his performance was a touch underwhelming, Stevenson has at least 15 carries in four of his last five games as the Patriots head into their bye.