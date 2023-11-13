Stevenson's back injury is not considered serious, and tests came back negative, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson briefly exited Sunday's loss to the Colts but returned to the game and finished with season-highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (88) on his way to 102 total yards. The Patriots have a Week 11 bye for Stevenson to get some rest, but there doesn't appear to be any concern about his availability the following week against the Giants.