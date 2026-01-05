Stevenson rushed seven times for 131 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 22 yards and another score in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson's efficiency was off the charts in the lopsided victory, with the talented running back recording two- and 35-yard touchdown runs alongside a 15-yard reception in the first half before the game got away from the Dolphins and New England had the luxury of pulling starters. Stevenson wrapped up the regular season with six total touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) in the last three contests, and Sunday's rushing yardage total was his highest of the season. Stevenson should continue operating in a highly effective timeshare with TreVeyon Henderson in the postseason, beginning with a home wild-card contest against the Chargers next weekend.