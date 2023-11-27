Stevenson rushed the ball 21 times for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants. He added five receptions for nine yards.

Stevenson was the bright spot of the New England offense and was relied upon heavily to move the ball. As a result, both his carry and yardage total on the ground were his highest marks of the season, a performance highlighted by a long gain of 15 yards and a seven-yard rushing score. Though Stevenson was terribly inefficient as a pass catcher, he was heavily involved as a receiver and he did enough to top 100 total yards for the third consecutive game. The Patriots' offense is likely to continue to run through Stevenson, so he should remain productive despite the overall state of the unit.