Stevenson rushed 16 times for 71 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Stevenson led the Patriots in both rushing and receiving yards, notably significantly outperforming Damien Harris (11 carries for 37 yards). A Harris hamstring injury earlier this season opened the door for Stevenson to take over the lead role, and the second-year running back hasn't relinquished it since, even with Harris back in the fold. Stevenson has rushed for at least 66 yards in five of his last six games heading into a Week 9 visit from the Colts.