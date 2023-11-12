Stevenson carried the ball 20 times for 88 yards and caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts.

The running back has found his stride from a fantasy perspective, topping 80 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games, but Stevenson needed big volume to hit those numbers against DeForest Buckner and the Indy front seven as his longest gain went for only 10 yards. Stevenson will get a week to rest up during the Patriot's bye before facing a very vulnerable Giants squad in Week 12.