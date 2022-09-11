Stevenson rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught both of his targets for two yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins.

Rather than featuring Stevenson in the passing game following James White's retirement, the Patriots instead turned to Ty Montgomery, who scored the team's only touchdown from six yards out on one of his four targets. Stevenson's in a 50/50 platoon with Damien Harris on early downs, while Montgomery's locked in as the top backfield option in passing situations heading into the Patriots' Week 2 trip to Pittsburgh.