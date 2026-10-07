Stevenson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to Wednesday's session that Stevenson had "no chance" of practicing, but the running back ultimately was able to get in enough on-field work to receive a limited listing on the Patriots' first Week 5 injury report. Stevenson is banged up after he appeared to land awkwardly on his right knee after getting tackled on his final carry with 1:05 remaining in this past Sunday's 29-26 win over the Bills. Vrabel noted that Stevenson hasn't been ruled out for this weekend's matchup with the Raiders, though the 28-year-old would likely need to upgrade to full practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to avoid taking a designation into Sunday.