The Patriots listed Stevenson (toe) as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Though Stevenson went down as a limited participant for the second day in a row, it's unclear how extensively he mixed into drills with his teammates during Tuesday's practice. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Stevenson and fellow running back Terrell Jennings (knee) were spotted working out off to the side during the portion of the session that was open to the media. Given that Stevenson's toe injury has already kept him out for two games, he may be hard-pressed to gain clearance on a short week, and even if he does suit up Thursday against the Jets, the Patriots could look to limit his snaps. TreVeyon Henderson (knee) turned in a full practice Tuesday and likely profiles as the preferred fantasy option among New England running backs for Week 11, especially after he accounted for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 touches in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.