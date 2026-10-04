Stevenson rushed 13 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while bringing in three of five targets for 27 yards in the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Stevenson took one less carry than TreVeyon Henderson but outgained his backfield mate by five yards, and the former was also the only one of the two to get into the end zone. Stevenson scored his rush TD, his first of the season, from one yard out in the second quarter, and his two-point conversion catch extended New England's lead to three following Efton Chism's one-handed go-ahead touchdown grab with 1:50 remaining. Stevenson should remain in a near-even timeshare with Henderson in a Week 5 home matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.