Stevenson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts after exiting with a back injury.

Stevenson carried 16 times for 76 yards and caught two of four targets for nine yards before he appeared to tweak his lower back in the fourth quarter, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. The Patriots aren't yet willing to rule Stevenson out, and he'll continue to be evaluated by team trainers before a decision is made on whether he's fit to check back into the contest during the final quarter. Ezekiel Elliott is the next man up for work after Stevenson.