Stevenson rushed the ball 14 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys. He added two receptions for 10 yards.

The positive news for Stevenson is that he dominated work out of the New England backfield, accounting for 14 of 20 rushing attempts by the team's running backs. His production didn't measure up to that opportunity, however, as he was limited to a long gain of eight yards while averaging only 2.1 yards per carry. Overall, he's failed to top 65 total yards in three of four games this season to go along with only one touchdown.