Stevenson (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The step forward after a limited session Wednesday confirms Stevenson will be ready for Sunday's matchup with Buffalo. The Bills rank 25th in rushing yards allowed per game (133.7) and 31st in YPC allowed per carry (5.4), but New England's rushing attack hasn't been any better and could face game script problems if the team struggles overall. Stevenson is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, having taken 10 carries and five catches for 70 total yards and a touchdown in last week's 21-17 loss to the Raiders (65 percent snap share).