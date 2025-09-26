Coach Mike Vrabel noted Friday that Stevenson is not being "disciplined" per se in the wake of the running back's fumbling issues last week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson lost two fumbles in the team's Week 3 loss to the Steelers and ended up with four carries for 18 yards and three catches for 38 yards in the contest. While Vrabel indicated that he doesn't plan to bench Stevenson (who has started all three of New England's game to date) Sunday against the Panthers, it's still possible that ball-security could factor into the how the carries are divided between Stevenson, Antonio Gibson (seven carries, with a fumble versus Pittsburgh) and TreVeyon Henderson (11 carries, no fumbles in Week 3). In that context, Stevenson profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 4 lineups.