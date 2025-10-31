Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Stevenson (toe) will be out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

With Stevenson unavailable versus Atlanta and thus targeting a return to action Nov. 9 against the Buccaneers, TreVeyon Henderson is poised to see added touches Sunday, which boosts his Week 9 fantasy lineup appeal. For now, Terrell Jennings is the only other healthy running back on the Patriots' active roster, but D'Ernest Johnson, Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker are candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad.