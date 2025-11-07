Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Stevenson (toe) will be out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Stevenson, who was inactive for the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons, will thus target a return to action Thursday night against the Jets. In his continued absence versus Tampa Bay, look for TreVeyon Henderson (who started and logged a 75 percent snap share, en route to carrying 14 times and being targeted six times against Atlanta) to head the Patriots' Week 10 backfield, while Terrell Jennings (who was on the field for 25 percent of the team's snaps on offense last weekend, rushing 11 times and recording one target) should also handle his share of complementary touches Sunday.