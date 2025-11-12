Stevenson (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Jets.

With Stevenson slated to miss his third consecutive contest, TreVeyon Henderson is on track to continue to lead the Patriots' backfield Thursday night, on the heels of rushing 14 times for 147 yards and two TDs, while adding one catch for four yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Terrell Jennings (knee, questionable) -- if available -- would be next up for New England's carries versus New York, while D'Ernest Johnson and Jonathan Ward are candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad to provide added backfield depth.