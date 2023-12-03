Stevenson, who injured his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Chargers, won't return to the contest.

Before being forced out of the game, Stevenson had carried nine times for 39 yards and caught one pass for zero yards. In his absence, Ezekiel Elliott will lead the Patriots' Week 13 rushing attack. Stevenson will now look to recover from his ankle issue in time to be available for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.