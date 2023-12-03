Stevenson, who injured his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Chargers, won't return to the contest.
Before being forced out of the game, Stevenson had carried nine times for 39 yards and caught one pass for zero yards. In his absence, Ezekiel Elliott will lead the Patriots' Week 13 rushing attack. Stevenson will now look to recover from his ankle issue in time to be available for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Hurts right ankle Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tops 100 total yards again•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Healthy after bye week•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tests on back come back clean•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Checks back in Sunday•