Stevenson (knee) was working off to the side at the start of Thursday's practice, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that Stevenson, who registered a 'DNP' on Wednesday, is expected to miss time after exiting this past Sunday's loss to the Packers. While it's encouraging to see the running back get some level of work in Thursday, chances are, he'll officially be deemed a non-participant on the Patriots' upcoming injury report. The team has a bye in Week 11, which figures to factor into the decision-making process ahead of this weekend's game against the Lions in Munich.