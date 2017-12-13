The Patriots signed Jean Francois to a contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Returning to New England for his second stint with the club this season, Jean Francois will provide insurance along the defensive line with Alan Branch (knee) uncertain to play Sunday against the Steelers. Jean Francois has appeared in a combined nine games this season with the Packers and Patriots, collecting four total tackles.

