Patriots' Ricky Jean Francois: Signs with Patriots
Jean-Francois signed with the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The signing likely comes as a result of Malcom Brown still being sidelined with an ankle injury, as Jean-Francois will be able to add some veteran depth to the defensive line. Jean-Francois was most recently released by the Packers last week.
