McCarron and Braxton Berrios will compete for work on punt returns, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

After splitting time between the Houston and New England practice squads as an undrafted rookie last season, McCarron will have a chance to replace Danny Amendola as the Patriots' top option to bring back punts. It's hard to see the 5-foot-9 wideout earning a roster spot unless he wins the return job, though it's possible he could have an opportunity in the slot if the Patriots are comfortable using Jordan Matthews outside. Julian Edelman's four-game suspension temporarily frees up an extra spot on the 53-man roster.

