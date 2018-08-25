McCarron was on the field for 40 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers, en route to catching four of his five targets for 49 yards.

With injuries and transactions having thinned out the Patriots' receiving corps, in addition to the fact that Julian Edelman will serve a four-game suspension to start the season, McCarron could end up beating the odds and surviving final roster cuts. If that ends up being the case, McCarron could carve out some sleeper value if he ends up absorbing a share of the team's work in the slot.