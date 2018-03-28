McCarron is a candidate to serve as the Patriots' punt returner in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Currently, McCarron would appear to be facing an uphill battle to make the Patriots' 53-man roster heading into Week 1, given the team's depth at wideout in front on him. That said, the speedy 5-foot-9, 185-pounder does have a shot to secure a slot role with the team with a strong preseason. Another campaign on New England's practice squad is a more likely outcome, but the free-agent departure of Danny Amendola creates an opening where McCarron can compete. The team's wideout depth chart is topped by Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and slot stalwart Julian Edelman (knee), who is bouncing back from a torn ACL.