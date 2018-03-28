Patriots' Riley McCarron: Looks to secure return role
McCarron is a candidate to secure a punt return role with the Patriots, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Currently, McCarron would appear to be facing an uphill battle to make the Patriots' 53-man roster heading into Week 1, given the team's depth at wideout in front on him. That said, the speedy 5-foot-9, 185-pounder does have a shot to secure a slot role with the team with a strong preseason. Another campaign on New England's practice squad is a more likely outcome, but the free agent departure of Danny Amendola creates an opening that McCarron can at least compete for. The team's WR depth chart is currently topped by Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and slot stalwart Julian Edelman, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL.
