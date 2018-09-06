Patriots' Riley McCarron: Promoted to active roster
McCarron has been added to the Patriots' active roster, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Duke Dawson (hamstring) having been placed on IR, the Patriots filled the resulting roster spot by promoting McCarron from their practice squad. He'll give the Patriots added depth at the wide receiver position, with Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season. While not an immediate fantasy option, McCarron could conceivably carve out some sleeper value if he ends up absorbing a share of the team's work in the slot.
