Patriots' Riley McCarron: Sees 15 snaps in opener
McCarron logged 15 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
McCarron did not haul in his only target and muffed a punt in the fourth quarter, which marked his biggest impact in the game. McCarron should have a chance to bounce back in the next few games, while Julian Edelman completes his suspension, but he's off the fantasy radar as long as his role in the Patriots offense is minimal.
