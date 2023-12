Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Reiff (knee) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Reiff was designated to return from IR on Nov. 15, but he failed to be activated prior to his 21-day practice window expiring Wednesday. The 35-year-old will now shift his focus to being ready to go for the 2024 campaign after appearing in just one game for New England in 2023.