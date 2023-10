Reiff (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Buffalo, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Reiff was activated off injured reserve two weeks ago, and it seems as if he's still not ready for in-game action just yet. The 34-year-old will continue to recover from the knee injury he suffered during the Patriots' preseason finale, and Vederian Lowe will likely start at right tackle until Reiff is ready to return.