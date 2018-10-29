Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Active for Monday night's game

Gronkowski (back/ankle) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Gronkowski, who missed Week 7's game against the Bears with back spasms, was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, so it's not a surprise that he's active. Assuming no in-game setbacks, he figures to handle his normal (significant) workload. In his last game (on Oct. 14), Gronkowski hauled in three of his four targets for 97 yards.

