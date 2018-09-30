Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Active Sunday

Gronkowski (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Gronkowski started strong this season with 7/123/1 stat line in Week 1, but has been quiet by his standards over New England's last two games, which were both losses. With Josh Gordon (hamstring) now in the team's pass-catching mix and Julian Edelman due back next week, opposing defenses may not find it quite as easy to key in on Gronkowski as they have of late. Either way, as long as the star tight end stays healthy, he's destined to log a heavy snap count and remain a dangerous red-zone threat for the Patriots.

