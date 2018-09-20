Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report
Gronkowski was added to the Patriots' Week 3 injury report after being limited by an ankle injury Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Historically, Gronkowski is no stranger to the injury report, so his level of practice participation Friday will be telling. It remains to be seen if his limitations Thursday were the result of an in-practice tweak, or are indicative of the tight end managing a minor injury issue.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Kept quiet by Jacksoville•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Scores in opener•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Has contract re-worked•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees 16 snaps Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Unlikely to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...