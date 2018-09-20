Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report

Gronkowski was added to the Patriots' Week 3 injury report after being limited by an ankle injury Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Historically, Gronkowski is no stranger to the injury report, so his level of practice participation Friday will be telling. It remains to be seen if his limitations Thursday were the result of an in-practice tweak, or are indicative of the tight end managing a minor injury issue.

