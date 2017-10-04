Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Added to injury report
Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers with a thigh injury after practicing Wednesday on a limited basis.
Gronkowski is a late addition to the team's injury report, which makes his status worth monitoring closely as Thursday's 8:25 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches. In the event that Gronkowski is limited at all in Week 5, Dwayne Allen would be the top candidate to see added looks at tight end for the Patriots.
