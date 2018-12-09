Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: All-Pro tight end, unreliable safety
Gronkowski reeled in all eight of his targets, amassing 107 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Miami.
Gronkowski investors rejoiced as the veteran tight end hit 100 receiving yards for the second time this season, also logging his second touchdown since Week 1 during New England's road trip to Miami. Serving on prevent defense on the game's final play, however, he failed to bring down Kenyan Drake near the goal line, stumbling at the most inopportune moment as Drake pushed across the pylon to cap a 69-yard score, securing a miraculous upset for the Dolphins. The Patriots may be forced to reconsider late-game defensive packages as result of Gronkowski's error, but in terms of his offensive contributions, tying a season-high with eight targets is an extremely encouraging development as the Patriots head into a Week 15 matchup against Pittsburgh, and a defense that's been below average at containing opposing tight ends this year. The Steelers surrendered 5.3 catches per game to tight ends entering the weekend (bottom 10), and allowed the comparably elite Travis Kelce to explode for 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns when trying to defend him in Week 2.
