Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Ankle injury not serious

The ankle injury that prevented Gronkowski from finishing Sunday's game against the Dolphins is not considered serious, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Great news for those invested in the Patriots' star tight end. That said, Gronkowski could still end up listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Colts, making his Week 5 status worth monitoring closely.

