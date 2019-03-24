Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Announces retirement from NFL

Gronkowski announced Sunday that he will retire from the NFL.

Gronkowski has not been shy about hinting at his retirement recently, and following yet another Super Bowl win, the all-time great tight end will officially call it a career. Gronkowski will finish his NFL career with 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, and he leaves the Patriots with a massive hole at tight end moving forward. Chances are New England is strong in its pursuit for a tight end this offseason, starting with the 2019 NFL Draft.

