Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Appears at practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (concussion) was present at Wednesday's practice.
On Tuesday, Gronkowski expressed hope that he would come out of the other side of the concussion protocol, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. In the end, an independent neurologist will make the final decision, but Gronkowski appeared to be taking part in warmups Wednesday, at the very least. His activity level will become clear once the Patriots release their first injury report of the week later in the day.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimistic about playing Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to participate in Super Bowl Opening Night•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Misses practice again Friday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Optimism regarding Super Bowl status•
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...