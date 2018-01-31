Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Appears at practice Wednesday

Gronkowski (concussion) was present at Wednesday's practice.

On Tuesday, Gronkowski expressed hope that he would come out of the other side of the concussion protocol, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. In the end, an independent neurologist will make the final decision, but Gronkowski appeared to be taking part in warmups Wednesday, at the very least. His activity level will become clear once the Patriots release their first injury report of the week later in the day.