Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice
Gronkowski (illness) returned to a limited practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.
Gronkowski is in little danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, a notion that would be solidified Friday in the event that the Patriots do not assign their star tight end an official Week 12 injury designation for the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Kept quiet Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Logs 61 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sees seven targets•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone versus Chargers•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...