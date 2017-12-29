Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice
Gronkowski (illness) returned to practice Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gronkowski sat out Thursday's practice due to an illness, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. He is on track to suit up like he regularly does for the Patriots' Week 17 matchup with the Jets.
