Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back in business

Gronkowski participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, the Patriots' official site reports.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski's main motivation for skipping the team's voluntary OTAs was that he believed that training on his own during that span was optimal for him. "I wanted to take care of my body, take care of myself and see where I was at before I came out here. I think it was a good decision," Gronkowski noted Tuesday. The star tight end has two years remaining on his deal with the Patriots, but it's possible that his below-market deal could be tweaked in his favor. In any case, Gronkowski is presumably in good health at this stage and if he can avoid any significant injury issues in advance of the coming season, he's poised to retain elite fantasy status at his position.