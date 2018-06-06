Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back in business
Gronkowski participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, the Patriots' official site reports.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski's main motivation for skipping the team's voluntary OTAs was that he believed that training on his own during that span was optimal for him. "I wanted to take care of my body, take care of myself and see where I was at before I came out here. I think it was a good decision," Gronkowski noted Tuesday. The star tight end has two years remaining on his deal with the Patriots, but it's possible that his below-market deal could be tweaked in his favor. In any case, Gronkowski is presumably in good health at this stage and if he can avoid any significant injury issues in advance of the coming season, he's poised to retain elite fantasy status at his position.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Confirms minicamp attendance•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Making progress toward new deal•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to attend minicamp•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Commits to playing in 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Skipping optional workouts•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not in line to attend Monday's workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...