Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back spasms flared up Friday
Gronkowski, who missed Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears, "suffered from painful back spasms Friday" Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Gronkowski's current issue is believed to be "a short-term thing," but given the tight end's history of back injuries, this is still a situation to monitor closely as next Monday's game against the Bills approaches.
