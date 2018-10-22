Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back spasms flared up Friday

Gronkowski, who missed Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears, "suffered from painful back spasms Friday" Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Gronkowski's current issue is believed to be "a short-term thing," but given the tight end's history of back injuries, this is still a situation to monitor closely as next Monday's game against the Bills approaches.

