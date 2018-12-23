Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Blanked by Buffalo
Gronkowski failed to haul in any of his three targets in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.
Gronkowski looked primed to help out fantasy owners with the stretch run after recording 107 yards and a touchdown in Week 14, but he's mustered just 21 combined yards in two games since. This goose egg is especially disappointing considering Gronk's 69 career catches, 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns against the Bills coming in all represented his high-water marks against any franchise. He'll be hard to trust against the Jets in Week 17.
