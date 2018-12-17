Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Can't replicate Week 14 success

Gronkowski brought in two of five targets for 21 yards in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Gronk enjoyed a resurgence against the Dolphins last Sunday, but he was barely a blip on the radar against a team he'd frequently tormented in the past in the Steelers. The multi-time Pro Bowler didn't make his first grab until the 12:48 mark of the fourth quarter. Gronkowski was also targeted unsuccessfully on three different occasions late, and he ultimately posted less than 30 receiving yards for the second time in the last three games. He'll look to bounce back when the Patriots take on the Bills in a Week 16 divisional rematch.