Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches five passes Sunday
Gronkowski caught five of his seven targets for 67 yards and a TD in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills.
Assuming the Patriots have something to play for in Week 17, Gronkowski profiles as a top-flight fantasy option at tight end next Sunday against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sets season-high receiving mark•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rejoins 53-man roster•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension complete•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension upheld•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Draws one-game suspension•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: May be suspended•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...